RECALL: Frozen Burritos for Plastic Pieces

Dec. 11, 2019 -- More than 20 tons of frozen breakfast burritos have been recalled after consumers reported finding pieces of plastic in them.

Ruiz Food Products of Florence, SC, recalled 55,013 pounds of egg, sausage, and cheese burritos, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The recalled products were sold in 3.38-pound packs of 12 individually wrapped 4.5-ounce “El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese” with a best-by date of Jan. 15, 2021, and a lot of code of 19288. The burritos are stamped with “EST 45694” on the bag and on individual wrappers.

The burritos were shipped to stores across the country.

Ruiz Foods notified USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that three consumers had complained of finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the burritos. There have been no reports of injuries.

If you have these burritos in your freezer, the USDA encourages you throw them away or return them to the store.