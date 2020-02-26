FDA Warns Jimmy John's Over 'Adulterated' Produce

Feb. 26, 2020 -- The FDA and the CDC have accused sandwich chain Jimmy John’s of using “adulterated fresh produce” that may have been contaminated with E. coli or salmonella.

In a warning letter sent this month, William Weissinger, program division director of the FDA’s Office of Human and Animal Foods, told Jimmy John’s president James North that the company had 15 working days to respond and explain how the company will address the problem.

Weissinger wrote that they have evidence from five E. coli outbreaks dating to 2012 involving Jimmy John’s restaurants.

“The evidence demonstrates that your corporation, through your franchised Jimmy John’s restaurants, engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers,” Weissinger wrote.

Efforts to reach Jimmy John’s officials were not immediately successful. North told CNN this week that the chain has removed sprouts from all its locations.

“Food safety is our top priority,” he said. “This removal was out of an abundance of caution and was not initiated by any known, immediate threat.”

The latest outbreak was from November to December 2019 in Iowa, where 22 people were infected with E. coli. Twenty of them were interviewed, and each said they ate at one or more of 15 Jimmy John’s locations. The other outbreaks were: