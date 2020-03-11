4 Dead, 32 Ill From Recalled Enoki Mushrooms

March 11, 2020 -- Four people have died and 32 more have been sickened in a listeria outbreak traced to recalled enoki mushrooms from the company Sun Hong Foods, according to the CDC.

The company issued the recall on March 9 after a lab test found traces of Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the product.

Cases of the strain of bacteria have been reported in 17 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Symptoms of listeria can include headache, confusion, stiff neck, balance loss, fever, muscle aches, and convulsions. Infections during pregnancy can result in stillbirth, miscarriage, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn. Consumers have been warned to not eat any enoki mushrooms labeled as a “Product of Korea” until further notice as the investigation continues.