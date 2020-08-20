Wawona Peaches Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Aug. 20, 2020 -- A salmonella outbreak that's sickened 68 people in nine states may be linked to Wawona-brand bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The peaches were in 2-pound, clear plastic bags at ALDI stores in a number of states from June 1 until now. ALDI recalled the peaches on Aug. 19.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve these peaches, the FDA said. Consumers who bought the peaches and still have them in their home should throw them away. That includes peaches that were frozen.

It's also important to thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the peaches, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.