Meow Mix Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Fears

April 13, 2021 -- Two lots of 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food have been recalled by the J.M. Smucker Co. due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products were sold at certain Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY. One lot has the UPC code 2927452099, lot code 1081804 and 'Best by' date of 9/14/2022. The other lot has the UPC code 2927452099, lot code 1082804 and 'Best by' date of 9/15/2022.

Consumers with the recalled products should stop feeding it to their cats and throw it out, the company said.

Along with affecting cats who eat it, salmonella-contaminated cat food can cause illness in people who handle the product, or touch surfaces or cats that have been in contact with the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.