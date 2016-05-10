Use-By, Sell-By, Best-By: Food Dating Labels Explained

Sept. 17, 2021 -- You look in the fridge and see your favorite coffee creamer is set to expire.

It’s half-full, and you know what that means.

Sigh. You must, sadly, throw it away.

And unless you’re feeding a small army, you may even look at some products and wonder: How in the world are people supposed to finish this so quickly?

The good news, or bad news as you’ll see below, is that many people use the term “expiration date” all wrong. The point, says PIRG, a consumer watchdog group, is not just to keep you from throwing out still-good food and wasting money, but also to reduce the massive amounts of food that is wasted each year.

But if you bought it before the sell by date, it was sold within the correct timescale. Were you reselling the perishables? Sell by has nothing to do with food being safe to eat (even 'best before' doesn't mean food unsafe after that date, just not guaranteed to be at its best) — physicity (@physicity) September 13, 2021

Apart from certain baby formulas, dates next to labels like “Best-By” and “Use-By” are rarely talking about when products are spoiled or no longer safe to eat or drink, according to a new tip guide by PIRG Consumer Watchdog.

Rather, these dates are largely referring to when products are at their highest quality; for example, when they’re most flavorful.

So that family member you tease for “letting it stretch” past the date on the package? Their instincts have likely been right.

It’s also important to know that product dating is not federally required, meaning it doesn’t have to meet federal standards.

These dates are also not always based on science, so they’re not as accurate as we may believe.

What’s more, our products are often completely OK to eat past the date on the package.