Nov. 22, 2021

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey.

First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.

“Federal food safety advice has recommended against washing turkey or chicken since 2005, but some habits are hard to break,” the CDC says, citing a 2020 survey that found 78% of respondents did rinse or wash their turkeys.

“Old recipes and family cooking traditions may keep this practice going, but it can make you and your family sick. Poultry juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops.”

Next, don’t think about thawing your frozen turkey on the counter. When a turkey is left at room temperature for more than two hours, its temperature becomes unsafe and may reach “the danger zone” between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the CDC says.