May 26, 2022 – When it comes to finding out about food recalls from a local grocery store, it might be worth shopping around.

Some stores, like Eagle Foods and Costco, take decisive action when a food manufacturer or the FDA issues a safety alert. They text or robocall their loyalty card customers so they know they recently purchased a potentially dangerous item.

With the JIF peanut butter recall over possible salmonella contamination announced May 20, for example, these two stores sent out notifications to customers within hours.

In contrast, other grocers like Publix and Aldi require customers to check the company website for recalls. This approach puts the responsibility on each shopper to protect themselves and their loved ones, according to Food for Thought: Are Your Groceries Safe, a report issued today by the Public Interest Research Group.

The CDC estimates that 28,000 Americans are hospitalized each year and about 3,000 die from foodborne diseases every year.

The report names names – from Acme/Albertson's to Winn Dixie – regarding the 50 largest U.S. grocers and their strategy, or lack of strategy, on food recalls.