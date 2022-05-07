Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

By Cara Murez and Robin Foster HealthDay Reporters

TUESDAY, July 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a recent Listeria outbreak to ice cream made by Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery.

One person has died in the outbreak involving 10 states, while 22 have been hospitalized.

The agency said that health officials interviewed 17 of those those who got sick and 14 reported eating ice cream. Among the 13 who remembered the type of ice cream they ate, six identified the brand as Big Olaf Creamery or a location that served that type of ice cream.

On Friday, the company began voluntarily began contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products, the CDC said.

On Sunday, the company issued its own statement on social media about the outbreak.

"For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases...," the company stated. "The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported... 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven."