CDC Investigating Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour

MONDAY, April 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials are investigating a Salmonella Infantis outbreak that is likely linked to raw flour. It's not clear what brand of flour is the culprit.

Investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have identified 12 illnesses and three hospitalizations occurring across 11 states.

Reported illnesses started on Dec. 6 and continued through Feb. 13. Those sickened are mostly female and range from 12 to 81 years old.



The true number of people infected in this outbreak could be much higher than the number reported, since many people recover without medical treatment or don't get tested for Salmonella. It also takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, the health agency said.

So far, states with known illnesses include Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and New York.