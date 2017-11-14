Chicken Recalled For Metal Risk

Nov. 14, 2017 -- Empire Kosher Poultry Inc., a Mifflintown, PA, company, is voluntarily recalling nearly 11,000 pounds of raw chicken products.

The chicken may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically metal,” according the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS says the problem was discovered on Nov. 2 by a company employee who saw metal in a chicken breast.

The raw chicken breast products were produced and packaged on Nov. 2, 2017. There have been no reports of injuries or illness.

The following products are part of the recall:

4- to 5.25-pound tray packages of chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless,” with case code 46375 and a “Sell By” date of 11/14/17.

1- to 1.25-pound tray packages of chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and a “Sell By” date of 11/16/17.

2.5-pound tray packages of chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and a “Sell By” date of 11/16/17.

1- to 1.25-pound tray packages of chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and a “Sell By” date of 11/17/17.

1- to 1.25-pound tray packages of chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and a “Sell By” date of 11/16/17.

The products have “P-1015” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

The affected chicken was sold at Costco, select Trader Joe’s, and select Wegmans stores.

These products should be thrown away or returned to where you bought them.

For questions about the recall, call the Empire Kosher toll-free line at 800-570-5718. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline, at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), is in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.