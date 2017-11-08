The Booze You Choose Can Sway Your Mood

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The booze you choose can frequently steer your mood, according to a new global survey.

About half of those who drink red wine and beer said it makes them feel relaxed and mellow, results from the Global Drug Survey show. Roughly two of five beer drinkers said the suds make them feel confident, while one-quarter of red wine drinkers said they feel sexier after a glass.

Hard liquor causes the wildest mood swings, the researchers found. Nearly 60 percent of liquor drinkers said the booze makes them feel energized and confident, but they also were more likely to feel aggressive, ill, restless or tearful compared with people drinking red wine or beer.

For example, nearly one-third of hard liquor imbibers said they were more likely to feel aggressive after a shot or two, compared with 2.5 percent of red wine drinkers and just under 7 percent of beer drinkers, the findings showed.

Advertising "pushes the positive emotions people might look for from drinking, but it is important to understand the negative ones as well," said researcher Mark Bellis. He is director of policy, research and international development with Public Health Wales NHS Trust in Cardiff.

"If people are to make informed decisions about their drinking, they need to know the full picture of how alcohol affects moods and emotions," Bellis added.

The survey results provide clear evidence that people often pick their drinks based on the mood they want to achieve, said Dr. Scott Krakower, assistant unit chief of psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, N.Y.

"They clearly lay out that sometimes people will use alcohol to regulate their emotions -- not only negative emotions, but positive emotions as well," Krakower said.

The Global Drug Survey gathered responses from nearly 30,000 people in 21 countries speaking 11 different languages. The survey ran from November 2015 to January 2016.

Bellis said that it makes sense that different types of drinks would work differently on the brain and emotions, given how alcohol levels vary.