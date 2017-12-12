Is Spice Rack Staple Turmeric a Health Star?

Dec. 13, 2017 -- Turmeric is taking a turn as the latest “super food” to trend. Sales of this pungent spice with a rich yellow hue have risen steadily over the last few years and are expected to keep climbing.

Today, turmeric is in everything from supplements to teas, along with claims from supplement sellers and some media outlets that this "miracle spice" can fight inflammation, prevent cancer, defend against Alzheimer's disease, and detoxify your body.

Can turmeric really do wonders for your health, or is it just another fad that promises far more than it delivers? The research is enticing, but experts say there isn't enough proof to recommend it for preventing or treating disease just yet.

"There is a lack of evidence indicating turmeric is an effective treatment for any health condition," says Craig Hopp, PhD, deputy director of the division of extramural research at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.