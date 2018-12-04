E. Coli Outbreak Hits 7 States, Source Is Unknown

April 12, 2018 -- A multistate E. coli outbreak from an unknown source has led to a number of hospitalizations is being investigated by federal and state officials.

As of April 9, 17 cases of E. coli O157:H7 infection have been reported in 7 states. The illnesses began between March 22 and March 31, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States affected are New Jersey (6 cases), Idaho (4 cases), Connecticut (2 cases), Pennsylvania (2 cases), Missouri (1 case), Washington (1 case) and Ohio (1 case).

The ongoing investigation has not identified a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain as the source of the infections. More information will be provided as it becomes available, the CDC said.