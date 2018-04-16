Don’t Ditch the Coffee Over Cancer Risk News

April 16, 2018 -- If coffee drinkers are anxious these days, it’s not from overdoing the caffeine. Recent news about coffee’s potential for harm raised health concerns about the brewed beverage, which nearly two-thirds of Americans drink every day.

At issue: Acrylamide, a chemical formed when coffee beans are roasted. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, says acrylamide “probably” causes cancer in humans. And late last month, a California judge ordered Starbucks and other coffee sellers throughout the state to post warnings about coffee’s potential link to cancer.

But days earlier, a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggested coffee may help protect against heart disease. It was not the first study to suggest that coffee is good for the heart.

In fact, coffee has been linked with numerous health benefits -- and a few health problems -- in many studies. And those potential benefits include a lower chance of having many types of cancer.

“There’s no indication, from hundreds if not thousands of studies, that there’s an increased risk of cancer from coffee,” says Edward Giovannucci, MD, ScD, a professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “If anything, there seems to be consistent studies showing that there’s very little hint of any adverse effect.”