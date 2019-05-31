Impossible? New Veggie Burgers Make a Run at Beef

May 31, 2019 -- Imagine you’re about to bite into a decadent-looking burger. You inhale the aroma of grilled meat, note the enticing char, anticipate that first juicy mouthful. Take a bite and savor the umami richness. The heat and the smoky flavor are there. It’s perfectly dense and sublime.

Now imagine learning you’ve just eaten a veggie burger.

That’s the idea behind “meat analogue” products like the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat. They claim to make vegan burgers that would satisfy even a sworn carnivore. They also aim to save the planet by reducing the environmental impact of cattle farming. And, they’re becoming big business.

Beyond Meat, which sells plant-based burgers, sausages, and ground “meat” in supermarkets, raised more than $240 million in its early May initial public offering of stock. Impossible Foods, whose burgers are available only in restaurants for now, has teamed up with fast-food chain Burger King. A field test in St. Louis saw foot traffic more than 18% above the chain’s national average. The Impossible Whopper should be available nationwide by the end of the year. And Little Caesars has begun testing a pizza topped with Impossible’s new sausage product in three cities.

Beyond Meat, too, has gotten into the restaurant game. It signed with Tim Hortons, a Canadian chain, to offer three different breakfast sandwiches, CNN reported. The company also sells a Beyond Famous Star burger in Carl’s Jr. restaurants. A&W sells a sausage breakfast sandwich made from Beyond Meats products, and Del Taco restaurants feature a Beyond Meat taco.

But is mock-meat any better for you than burgers or other items made with beef, or sausage from pork? And could eating them really help stop climate change?