Energy Drinks: Quick Pick-Me-Up or Health Hazard?

June 26, 2019 -- As more people turn to energy drinks when they feel a little sluggish -- sales increased a whopping 5,000% between 1994 and 2014 -- many health experts are concerned that they are a more dangerous choice than coffee or other sources of caffeine, especially for teens and young adults.

Although people 18-38 are the biggest consumers of energy drinks, almost one-third of teens ages 12-17 use them on a regular basis.

Studies and case reports have pointed to worrisome links between energy drinks and a variety of health problems -- particularly heart troubles -- in young people. Whether they stem from caffeine, other ingredients, or a combination isn't clear, though high doses of caffeine alone can be toxic.

In recent years, at least two teenage boys have had heart attacks after having energy drinks, and at least another two got atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.

Sean and Heidi Cripe of South Carolina, whose son Davis died 2 years ago, have pushed for a bill to restrict the sale of these drinks to children under 18. Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar bill that would ban the sale of energy drinks to kids under 16.

Whether or not such bills become law, parents ought to advise their children to avoid these products, say health experts. Young adults need to be cautious as well.

"The AAP feels strongly that caution is warranted in advising youths and adolescents against using energy drinks regularly," says Holly J. Benjamin, MD, a professor at the University of Chicago and co-author of a policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on sports drinks and energy drinks. "The true effects and the doses that are the most dangerous are not known; therefore it’s hard to say whether any amount of the stimulant substances are truly safe in youths or adolescents. Seizures, heart conditions, and musculoskeletal injuries related to energy drink use have been reported."