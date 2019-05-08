Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies Recalled

Aug. 5, 2019 -- One lot of 5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies has been recalled because there may be plastic pieces in the packages, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. says.

The blue plastic pieces, which are not baked into the cookies, may pose a choking hazard. No injuries linked with the recalled cookies have been reported, according to the company.

The recalled cookies have best by dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2019, UPC code 720300237 and lot code 1350. They were distributed in dozens of states.

Consumers with the recalled cookies can return them to the place of purchases for a refund. For more information call 1- 800-984-0989.

