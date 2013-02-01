Backyard Chicken Coops Can Pose Viral Threat

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Raising chickens in your backyard — a popular trend during the COVID-19 pandemic — holds risks that can come home to roost in an unwelcome way.

It's already well known that poultry can spread the salmonella bacteria to human handlers. But chickens cooped up in backyards could also be breeding grounds for viruses that pose an even bigger public health threat, according to Sonia Hernandez, a professor of wildlife disease at the University of Georgia, in Athens.

"As a researcher who studies pathogen movement along different groups, I see backyard chickens as a potential interface where pathogens can spill over into wild birds, or vice versa, and even into people," Hernandez said in a university news release.

"Owners need to seek information and medical care for their animals to minimize those risks," she said.

The biggest threat comes from household chickens' potential as a reservoir for mutations in the so-called avian flu ("bird flu"). These viruses can infect commercially produced poultry and devastate those industries. But humans could be directly affected, too.