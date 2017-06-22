COVID, Storms and Cravings Spur Chicken Wing Shortage

June 23, 2021 -- Boneless, bone-in, buffalo, extra crispy: Whichever way you like them -- chicken wings have been a constant staple in the lives of many Americans, often tied to fond memories like backyard cookouts or tailgating before a big game.

Amid an ongoing chicken wing shortage in the United States, some companies are suggesting alternatives, some of which are healthier options, such as skinless thighs and breasts.

There have been mixed reactions. For some, nothing can take the place of the beloved chicken wing. For others, replacing regular consumption of wings with a more nutritious part of the bird would be worth added health benefits.

Eating chicken can be helpful when striving to live a healthy lifestyle. Chicken is a lean source of protein and can serve as a great alternative to red meat. Eating it fried or with the skin, however, adds unhealthy fat and can lead to weight gain. Lakeesha Brown, a business owner from Indiana, said that she only eats wings once a week for health reasons.

I've got a 10-lb bag of chicken wings in my freezer. According to the news, I'm sitting on a gold mine!#wingies #wingshortage — Sarah (@ATXSarahLynn) May 10, 2021

“I usually eat them on Fridays, when winding down and feeling like ‘cheating’ a little bit,” Brown, 41, said. “When I heard about the shortage, I said ‘ugh.’ But I’ll live.”

The chicken shortage can be attributed to a few different factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Chicken Council dubbed chicken “The Nation’s #1 Quarantine Protein.” Wings have been particularly popular, according to Tom Super, senior vice president of the National Chicken Council.

“Restaurants like wing joints and pizza places were built around takeout and delivery, so they didn’t have to change their business model that much during the pandemic,” Super said in a statement to WebMD. “Each chicken only has two wings and producers don’t raise chickens just for the

wings, they have to sell all of the other parts, as well.”

The chicken industry also took two major hits in February. In Texas, a rare severe winter storm resulted in the death of millions of chickens. Even worse, this event took place around the same time as the wing industry’s biggest event of the year: Super Bowl Sunday. This year, Americans ate an estimated 1.42 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council.