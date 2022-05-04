U.S. Norovirus Cases Linked to Canadian Oysters

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States and Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from Canada.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated raw oysters, which were harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The oysters were distributed in 13 states, but others may also have received them through further distribution within the United States, the FDA said.

States confirmed to have received the tainted oysters are California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The FDA and the states conducted what is known as a "trace forward investigation" to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and remove them from the food supply.

While food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell and taste normal, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache within 12 to 48 hours after being eaten.