April 18, 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms after consumers complained about becoming sick after eating the dry cereal.

The FDA said it received more than 100 complaints this year. “The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Lucky Charms, which is made by the Minneapolis-based General Mills, said it found no link between the cereal and illness.

“Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms. Please send us a DM so that we can gather additional details,” Lucky Charms tweeted on Monday.

The website iwaspoisoned.com said it received more than 3,000 reports of people becoming sick after eating the cereal. People posting on the website said they experienced nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.