WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The whole family — even the youngest members — can take part in Thanksgiving’s hours of food preparation by following some safety tips.

The nation’s leading pediatrics organization offers some holiday advice for families with young children.

“There’s a lot of excitement and joy surrounding meal preparation at this time of year, but it also can be stressful,” said Dr. Dina DiMaggio, a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Consider how to involve kids in the process and think about assigning an adult to keep track of the youngest when the kitchen is at full capacity. By planning in advance, families can help ensure the day goes smoothly for all,” she said in an academy news release.

Here are some helpful tips: