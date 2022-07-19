Ancient DNA Points to Oral Herpes' Beginnings

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While the herpes virus that causes lip sores is common today, it has been difficult for scientists to find traces of it among ancient remains.

Now, researchers report they have uncovered and sequenced four ancient herpes virus genomes for the first time.

What did they find?

It appears that most herpes cases in ancient times may have been passed “vertically,” from infected mother to newborn, rather than through kissing, a custom first seen in South Asia that may have later migrated to Europe.

“The world has watched COVID-19 mutate at a rapid rate over weeks and months. A virus like herpes evolves on a far grander timescale,” explained co-senior study author Dr. Charlotte Houldcroft, from the department of genetics at the University of Cambridge, in England.

“Facial herpes hides in its host for life and only transmits through oral contact, so mutations occur slowly over centuries and millennia. We need to do deep time investigations to understand how DNA viruses like this evolve,” Houldcroft said in a Cambridge news release. “Previously, genetic data for herpes only went back to 1925.”