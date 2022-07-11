When you’re concerned about your mental health, getting professional help is often an important step toward feeling better

But among the barriers – such as stigma and lack of available therapists in some places – many people also can’t afford the cost of care, and they find that they somehow have to pay for it out of pocket.

The average cost of a therapy session is more than $180, according to a report from Zencare, a website where people can browse for therapists. Prices rise even higher in parts of the U.S. with a higher cost of living. The cost of therapy can be an added stress, on top of whatever other mental health challenges you’re dealing with at the time.

Federal law requires health insurance provided by large employers or via the health care marketplace to cover mental health treatment at levels similar to those at which it covers physical health. But fewer than 40% of therapists are in-network with even a single health plan. That can make it hard to find a therapist that takes your insurance.