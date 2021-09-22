The average American pays about $1,400 out of pocket on medical expenses every year, even with health insurance. But chances are that savvy moves could have trimmed some of those direct costs. Here are some expert strategies to maximize your insurance coverage.

Watch Your Timing If you need elective surgery -- any procedure that isn't medically urgent -- you may be able to limit the hit on your pocketbook by scheduling it strategically. One simple way to do it is to book your surgery early in the year to meet your annual deductible, says Lauren Jahnke, a health care consultant in Austin, TX, and author of Decoding Health Insurance and the Alternatives: Options, Issues, and Tips for Saving Money. A deductible is the amount you must pay first before your insurance typically kicks in. That can be $2,000 or more per person. Once you've met that, you won't be hit with any deductibles for medical treatments you need later in the year. But if your elective surgery is in December, for example, you may have already reached or exceeded your deductibles. That risks leaving money on the table if you could have gotten full credit for the deductible for your elective surgery in another year. When it makes sense to schedule an elective procedure later in the year: This timing trick works if you need, say, both of your knees replaced. See if you can schedule the joint replacement surgeries for the same calendar year. That way, you avoid paying the deductible twice in 2 different years.

Get Preauthorized This is a common requirement with expensive treatments. Preauthorization comes from your insurance company, and you need it before you start a treatment or therapy or have your operation. Preauthorization is an insurer's acknowledgment that your treatment is medically necessary. Contact both your doctor and health plan to check if you need one. If so, your insurer may reject payment for treatments without prior approval.