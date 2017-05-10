Lawmakers Battle Over Children's Insurance Program

A proposal to continue funding for a health insurance program for children in need easily passed the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, but was met with stiff opposition in the House later in the day. The showdown involved the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which serves uninsured children up to age 19 in families with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid, the government program for low-income Americans. Funding for the 20-year-old program expired on Sunday, The New York Times reported. State officials said they would soon be forced to tell families that children could lose coverage if Congress did not move to provide additional money soon. It's impossible to say when Congress might pass a bill and send it to President Trump, the newspaper said. The Senate's Finance Committee approved a bill on Wednesday that would provide more than $100 billion over five years for the program, which insures nearly nine million children, The Times reported. Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, called the bill "a prime example of what government can accomplish when both parties work together." Hatch, who wrote the bill with the senior Democrat on the committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, helped create the program in 1997 with the late Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts. But members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee argued over a similar bill to provide money for the health program. Democrats strongly back the CHIP program, The Times reported, but said Republicans would take money from Medicare and the Affordable Care Act to help pay for the program. The House committee eventually approved the bill, 28 to 23, with all Democrats voting "no." A proposal to continue funding for a health insurance program for children in need easily passed the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, but was met with stiff opposition in the House later in the day. The showdown involved the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which serves uninsured children up to age 19 in families with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid, the government program for low-income Americans.

