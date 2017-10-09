New Law Challenges ‘Evils’ Of Pharma Profits, California Governor Claims

By April Dembosky, KQED

California Gov. Jerry Brown defied the drug industry Monday by signing a sweeping drug price transparency bill that will force drugmakers to publicly justify big price hikes.

“Californians have a right to know why their medical costs are out of control, especially when pharmaceutical profits are soaring,” Brown said. “This measure is a step at bringing transparency, truth, exposure to a very important part of our lives. That is the cost of prescription drugs.”

The new law will require drug companies to give 60 days’ notice to state agencies and health insurers anytime they plan to raise the price of a drug by 16 percent or more over two years on drugs with a wholesale cost of $40 or higher. They must also explain why the increases are necessary.

The advance notification provisions take effect Jan. 1, while the other reporting requirements don’t kick in until 2019.

Brown said the bill is part of a larger effort to correct growing income inequality in the United States.

He called on top pharmaceutical leaders to consider doing business in a way that helps Americans who are spending large sums of money for lifesaving medications.

“The rich are getting richer. The powerful are getting more powerful,” he said. “We’ve got to point to the evils, and there’s a real evil when so many people are suffering so much from rising drug profits.”

The drug lobby fiercely opposed the bill, SB 17, spending $16.8 million on lobbying from January 2015 through the first half of this year to kill an array of drug legislation in California, according to data from the secretary of state’s office. For the pricing bill alone, the industry hired 45 lobbyists or firms to fight it.

The bill drew support from a diverse coalition, including labor and consumer groups, the hospital industry and even health insurers, who agreed to share some of their own data. Under the new law, they will have to report what percentage of premium increases is related to drug prices.