Trump Says He'll Cut Subsidies for Obamacare

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another potential blow to Obamacare, President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order that would eliminate vital federal subsidies to health insurance companies partnering in the program.

Those subsidies help defray medical costs for low-income Americans enrolled in plans created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"The government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments," the White House said in a statement, adding that, "Congress needs to repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law and provide real relief to the American people."

Trump's intentions were signaled late on Thursday -- just hours after he signed an executive order that allows small businesses to band together and buy health insurance that flouts ACA regulations. Experts say that's another move that could weaken Obamacare, as healthier enrollees flee to cheaper but skimpier plans.

Trump said the move will promote health care choice and competition.

"You'll get such low prices for such great care," he said just prior to signing the executive order, CBS News reported.

But opponents say the order will undermine coverage offered to millions enrolled in the ACA.

Together, the two moves announced Thursday could be death blows to Obamacare. They come after Trump was unsuccessful multiple times in getting the program repealed via Congress.

In a joint statement, the top Democrats in Congress, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, said Mr. Trump had "apparently decided to punish the American people for his inability to improve our health care system," The New York Times reported.

"It is a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America," they said. "Make no mistake about it, Trump will try to blame the Affordable Care Act, but this will fall on his back and he will pay the price for it."

But Speaker Paul Ryan, Republican of Wisconsin, supported Trump's decision. According to the Times, he said the Obama administration had overridden Congressional authority by paying the subsidies in the first place. "Under our Constitution," Mr. Ryan said, "the power of the purse belongs to Congress, not the executive branch."