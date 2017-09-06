Bipartisan Deal Gives Obamacare Temporary Shelter

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Are Americans enrolled in Obamacare health plans -- threatened by recent Trump Administration moves -- being thrown a lifeline?

On Tuesday, two prominent Senators -- Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) -- announced a bipartisan proposal that would fund vital subsidies for insurers participating in Affordable Care Act (ACA) programs.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump said he planned to sign an executive order that would eliminate those subsidies, known as cost-sharing reductions. These subsidies help insurers defray medical costs for low-income Americans enrolled in ACA plans.

However, the Alexander-Murray deal -- if approved by Congress -- would cover the cost of those subsidies for two years, offering short-term assurances to insurers, The New York Times reported.

The move might even have the president's support: Alexander said Trump had encouraged him to work on the deal with Murray, the Times said.

Still, the deal's passage is far from sure, because it would need the support of conservative Republican lawmakers in the House. Many have said they view such a move as a bailout for insurance companies, the Times said.

The latest news continues the roller coaster ride many Obamacare beneficiaries may feel they have been on as political battles over the program continue.

On Friday, Trump signaled that he would issue an executive order killing the subsidies, weakening the ACA.

"The government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments," the White House said in a statement, adding that, "Congress needs to repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law and provide real relief to the American people."

Trump's announcement came just hours after he signed an executive order that allows small businesses to band together and buy health insurance that flouts ACA regulations. Experts believe that's another move that could cripple Obamacare, allowing healthier enrollees to flee to cheaper but skimpier plans.

Speaking last week, Trump said the move will promote health care choice and competition.

"You'll get such low prices for such great care," he said just prior to signing the executive order, CBS News reported.