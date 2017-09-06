Not 'Dead' Yet: Obamacare Sign-up Begins Nov. 1

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The Trump administration's repeated efforts to topple Obamacare have not thwarted the program's annual enrollment for health insurance.

Starting Wednesday, consumers may renew their coverage or join a new plan for 2018, though the ease of enrollment may depend on what state they call home.

This year's open enrollment follows a recent decision by the Trump administration to pull the plug on federal payments to insurers, which were meant to offset the cost of providing health plans featuring reduced cost-sharing requirements for low-income Americans.

"Obamacare is finished. It's dead. It's gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore," President Donald Trump declared during a Cabinet meeting this month.

In reality, Obamacare -- or the Affordable Care Act -- remains the law of the land.

But with the Trump administration's attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, cutbacks in public outreach and a shortened sign-up period, health insurance analysts and consumer advocates expect this year's enrollment period to be particularly challenging.

"The challenge for us this year is going to be breaking through that confusion and complexity, and the anxiety that people are feeling not knowing what their options are going to be, assuming that this is something that's not going to be around much longer, hearing that the marketplace is failing," said Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health.

The task is made even more difficult in Kentucky, where Republican Gov. Matt Bevin campaigned on a promise to close Kynect, the state health insurance marketplace. In 2016, he did just that.

Kentuckians who want individual or family coverage can still enroll in a plan through the federally run Healthcare.gov website, but some incorrectly assume the coverage is gone, Beauregard said.

States that handle their own health plan enrollment and consumer outreach may face fewer obstacles.

New York, for one, has preserved funding for advertising and in-person enrollment assistance. In addition, the state has elected to extend the open-enrollment period through Jan. 31, 2018.

Donna Frescatore, executive director of the New York State of Health, the state's official health insurance marketplace, said, "Our message to consumers is that we're open for business, that there's plan choice in every corner of the state and that, for many, premiums will stay the same or even go down for 2018, so we want them to shop."