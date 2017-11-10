Obamacare Enrollment Tops 600,000 in First Week

Nov. 10, 2017 -- More than 600,000 Americans signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act between Nov. 1-4, which was the first week of open enrollment season, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Thursday.

Nearly 80 percent of them renewed their coverage and about 23 percent were new consumers, the Associated Press reported.

Despite Trump administration reductions in advertising and enrollment assistance, the pace of sign-ups is about the same as last year. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15, which is much earlier than last year.

CMS said there are no problems with the HealthCare.gov website serving 39 states, the AP reported.