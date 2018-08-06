Trump Seeks End to Pre-existing Condition Mandate

June 8, 2018 -- The U.S. Justice Department says it will no longer defend major parts of the Affordable Care Act in court.

That includes the requirement that people have health insurance and sections that guarantee access to coverage regardless of any medical conditions, the Associated Press reported.

The Justice Department's decision was announced Thursday in a filing in federal court in Texas. Typically, the department defends federal laws in court.

Texas and other Republican-led states are suing to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, while California and other Democrat-led states want to protect the law, the AP reported.