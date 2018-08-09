Mayo, Cleveland Clinics Again Top Hospital Rankings

Aug. 14, 2018 -- For the third consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual honor roll of best hospitals published by US News and World Report.
The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio holds the No. 2 spot (again this year) in the annual honor roll, which highlights hospitals delivering "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care," according to a statement from US News.
The next two spots are also repeats from last year. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore holds the No. 3 spot, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the No. 4 spot.
The University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor is No. 5 on this year's ranking, up from No. 6 in last year's, while UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, ranks sixth this year, down from the No. 5 spot last year.
Rounding out the top 10 are UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, CA; and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, NY.
2018-2019 Best Hospitals Honor Roll
1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
2. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.
4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor.
6. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.
7. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.
8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.
9. Stanford Health Care–Stanford Hospital.
10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City
11. (tie) Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
11. (tie) Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ.
13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
14. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia.
15. (tie) NYU Langone Hospital, New York City.
15. (tie) UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.
18. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.
19. Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC.
20. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston.
"For nearly three decades, US News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at the magazine, said in a statement. "By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties."
The US News Best Hospitals methods "are based largely or entirely on objective measures," according to the release, such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related factors. Prominent changes to the 2018-2019 rankings method include more emphasis on patient outcomes and patient experience.
The 2018-19 rankings compared more than 4,500 hospitals across 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. This year, a total of 158 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty. More than 1,100 hospitals were rated high-performing in at least one common procedure or condition, and 29 received a high-performing rating in all nine procedures and conditions ranked.
In the 2018-2019 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings, as was the case for the prior 2 years, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center holds the No. 1 spot in cancer, the Cleveland Clinic is No. 1 in cardiology and heart surgery, and the Hospital for Special Surgery is No. 1 in orthopedics.
Top Five for Cancer
1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.
2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City.
3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
4. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, Boston.
5. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.
Top Five for Cardiology and Heart Surgery
1. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.
2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
3. Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles.
4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City.
5. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Top Five for Orthopedics
1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City.
2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
3. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.
4. (tie) Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia.
4. (tie) Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.