Mayo, Cleveland Clinics Again Top Hospital Rankings

Aug. 14, 2018 -- For the third consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual honor roll of best hospitals published by US News and World Report.

The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio holds the No. 2 spot (again this year) in the annual honor roll, which highlights hospitals delivering "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care," according to a statement from US News.

The next two spots are also repeats from last year. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore holds the No. 3 spot, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the No. 4 spot.

The University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor is No. 5 on this year's ranking, up from No. 6 in last year's, while UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, ranks sixth this year, down from the No. 5 spot last year.

Rounding out the top 10 are UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, CA; and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, NY.

2018-2019 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.

2. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor.

6. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

7. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

9. Stanford Health Care–Stanford Hospital.

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City

11. (tie) Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

11. (tie) Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ.

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

14. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia.

15. (tie) NYU Langone Hospital, New York City.

15. (tie) UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.

18. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.

19. Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC.

20. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston.

"For nearly three decades, US News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at the magazine, said in a statement. "By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties."