Obamacare Enrollee Numbers Aren't Falling: Report

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Health insurance coverage rates have held steady in the United States, despite continued commotion over the future of the Affordable Care Act, a new government report shows.

About 28.3 million Americans were uninsured during the first quarter of 2018 -- not significantly different than 2017, and 20.3 million fewer than in 2010, before the health insurance reform law (often called Obamacare) was passed.

"Things are relatively stable. During a time with a lot of uncertainty -- there's been a lot of political turmoil over what will or won't happen with Obamacare -- these gains we've made in reducing the number of uninsured have held pretty steady," said health economist Ellen Meara. She is a professor with the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice, and was not involved with the new report.

About 8.3 million Americans now carry health insurance plans purchased through an Obamacare state-based marketplace, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

Millions more are covered under the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid.

In Medicaid expansion states, the percentage of uninsured adults has decreased from 18.4 percent in 2013 to 8.7 percent this year, the report found.

But in states that haven't expanded Medicaid, there's been a slight uptick in the uninsured, from 17.5 percent in 2015 to 18.4 percent in early 2018.

The NCHS report, "Health Insurance Coverage: Early Release of Estimates From the National Health Interview Survey, January-March 2018," was published Aug. 29.

Claire McAndrew is director of campaigns and partnership at Families USA, a health care consumer advocacy group. "People fare better in terms of access to coverage if their state has expanded Medicaid," she said.

"The fact that the poor and near-poor still remain disproportionately uninsured really points to the need for states that have not yet expanded Medicaid to do so," McAndrew added.

The numbers show that actions taken by President Donald Trump have not yet resulted in the undermining of Obamacare, McAndrew and Meara said.