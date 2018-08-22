$109K Hospital Bill Cut To $332; How About Others?

By Chad Terhune, Kaiser Health News

A Texas hospital that charged a teacher $108,951 for care after a heart attack slashed the bill to $332.29 Thursday — but not before the huge charge sparked a national conversation over what should be done to combat surprise medical bills that afflict a growing number of Americans.

The story of Drew Calver was first reported by Kaiser Health News and NPR on Monday as part of the “Bill of the Month” series, which examines U.S. health care prices and the troubles patients run up against in the $3.5 trillion industry.

In Calver’s case, the 44-year-old father of two had suffered a heart attack in April 2017 and a neighbor rushed him to the nearest emergency room, which was an out-of-network hospital under his school district health plan. His insurance paid the hospital nearly $56,000 for his four-day hospitalization and procedures to clear his blocked “widow-maker” artery.

But the hospital, St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, wasn’t satisfied with that amount and went after the high school history teacher and swim coach for an additional $109,000 in a practice known as “balance billing.”

Within hours of the story publishing, the hospital offered to waive nearly the entire bill and charge him $782.29 instead. By Thursday, St. David’s lowered the amount even further. Calver said he paid it off over the phone, eager to put this stressful saga behind him.

Calver said it’s a relief that his family doesn’t face a six-figure bill and threatening letters from the hospital’s debt collector. But he said he worries about other patients hit with unjust medical bills of $10,000 or $20,000 who don’t catch the media’s attention.

“It feels great that this is over for me and my family. But this isn’t just about my bill,” Calver said in an interview. “I don’t feel any consumer should have to go through this.”

Calver and his wife, Erin, said they were encouraged by the outpouring of support and attention they received. Drew Calver gave local TV interviews after teaching class and his story was featured on CBS This Morning. The couple said they’re hopeful the national conversation that ensued will lead to changes that help other consumers across the country.