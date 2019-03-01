Many in Middle Age Worried About Health Insurance

THURSDAY, Jan. 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many middle-aged folks nearing retirement have serious concerns about their health insurance coverage, a new survey shows.

Nearly half of people aged 50 to 64 say they have little or no confidence they'll be able to afford health coverage once they retire, according to findings from the National Poll on Healthy Aging.

More than 1 in 4 are not even confident they'll be able to afford health insurance over the next year, the survey found.

"That poll confirmed what we have been seeing and hearing, that people are nervous," said Lina Walker, vice president of health security for the AARP Public Policy Institute. "Health insurance is a very important issue for older Americans. As you get older, you're more likely to experience health conditions. Health insurance not only provides you the services you need, but also provides you financial protection."

Based on these fears, many are playing it safe career-wise as they near retirement. One out of 5 people aged 50 to 64 decided to stay in their current job rather than change jobs or retire, just to keep their employer-provided health insurance.

They're also keeping a close eye on what's happening in Washington regarding health care policy, said lead researcher Dr. Renuka Tipirneni, an assistant professor with Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical center.

"I was actually surprised just how many said they closely followed the news about changes to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid," Tipirneni said.

Half said they are tracking the news out of Washington, and even more are worried that whatever happens will screw up their health coverage, the poll found.

"Almost 70 percent said they are very or somewhat concerned about potential changes to their insurance due to changes in federal policy, which is way more than I expected when we designed the poll," Tipirneni said.

The poll, sponsored by AARP and Michigan Medicine, focused on those approaching 65, when most Americans qualify for Medicare. Researchers with the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation polled just over 1,000 adults nationwide in the fall, near or during the open enrollment period for employer-based insurance plans, Obamacare marketplace plans and Medicare.