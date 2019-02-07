TUESDAY, July 2, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- An air ambulance might be your only chance to survive a medical emergency -- but a new study reports it's going to cost you.

The median charge of an air ambulance trip was $39,000 in 2016, about 60% more than the $24,000 charged just four years earlier, researchers found.

That amount is "more than half of the household income for the average American family in 2016," said lead researcher Ge Bai. She is an associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

It's also much more than the median $10,000 it typically costs the company to conduct a helicopter air ambulance flight, said the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS).

Why then the big hike in price when a patient or insurer is presented with the bill?

The new research found that helicopter air ambulances tend to charge fees that are five times the base Medicare reimbursement rate, and mileage rates that are seven times the Medicare rate.

Meanwhile, ambulances that use planes or jets charged initial fees that are four times higher and mileage rates nearly 10 times higher than the Medicare rates.

It's much cheaper to head to the ER by road -- in comparison, ground ambulances charged fees that are 1.5 to three times higher than the Medicare rate, the researchers reported.

It can happen to you

Needing air ambulance transport might sound like a rare event that couldn't happen to you, but more than 85 million Americans live in rural locales where a helicopter is their only chance of reaching a trauma center within an hour or less, according to the AAMS.

This is a prime example of "surprise billing," since most of these air ambulances are not covered in-network by a person's insurance, said Shawn Gremminger, senior director of federal relations at Families USA, a health consumer advocacy group.

"Surprise billing is one of those things that has been recognized by at least some consumer advocates that there's a real problem here," said Gremminger, who noted that such surprises usually spring up in a hospital's emergency services, where a life is on the line and the options are limited.