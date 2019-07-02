U.S. News Releases 2019-2020 Top Hospitals List

July 30, 2019 -- The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual honor roll of best hospitals published today by U.S. News & World Report.

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the No. 2 spot this year in the magazine's annual honor roll, which highlights hospitals delivering "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care."

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore holds the No. 3 spot, while the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio is No. 4 on the list.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia and Cornell in New York City grabbed the No. 5 spot on the ranking. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, and UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, ranked No. 6 and No. 7.

Rounding out the top 10 (in order) are Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City; and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

2019-2020 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio

5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia and Cornell, New York City

6. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

7. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA

13. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

14. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

15. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh

16. Keck Hospital of USC, Los Angeles

17. University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison

18. (tie) Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

18. (tie) Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

20. (tie) Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas

20. (tie) Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT

New Methodology

"In the three decades since U.S. News began evaluating hospitals, we periodically have revamped our measures to enhance the decision support our rankings and ratings provide to patients," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at the magazine, said in a statement. "This year we revised the methodology to incorporate new measures of patient-centered care and to enhance how we account for differences in hospitals' patient populations. The new model provides a more comprehensive assessment that is useful to patients, families, and their medical professionals."