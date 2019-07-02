U.S. News Releases 2019-2020 Top Hospitals List

July 30, 2019 -- The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, claimed the No. 1 spot in the annual honor roll of best hospitals published today by U.S. News & World Report.
Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the No. 2 spot this year in the magazine's annual honor roll, which highlights hospitals delivering "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care."
Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore holds the No. 3 spot, while the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio is No. 4 on the list.
New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia and Cornell in New York City grabbed the No. 5 spot on the ranking. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, and UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, ranked No. 6 and No. 7.
Rounding out the top 10 (in order) are Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City; and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
2019-2020 Best Hospitals Honor Roll
1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
4. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio
5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia and Cornell, New York City
6. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
7. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor
12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA
13. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
14. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City
15. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh
16. Keck Hospital of USC, Los Angeles
17. University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison
18. (tie) Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
18. (tie) Mayo Clinic-Phoenix
20. (tie) Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas
20. (tie) Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
New Methodology
"In the three decades since U.S. News began evaluating hospitals, we periodically have revamped our measures to enhance the decision support our rankings and ratings provide to patients," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at the magazine, said in a statement. "This year we revised the methodology to incorporate new measures of patient-centered care and to enhance how we account for differences in hospitals' patient populations. The new model provides a more comprehensive assessment that is useful to patients, families, and their medical professionals."
Due to the changes in methodology this year, U.S. News advises against making comparisons to past numerical ranks.
The 2019-2020 rankings compared more than 4,500 hospitals across 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. This year, 165 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty (compared to 158 last year), and 569 hospitals were ranked among the best regional hospitals in a state or metro area based on their performance in delivering complex and common care.
In the 2019-2020 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings, as was the case for the prior 3 years, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center holds the No. 1 spot in cancer, the Cleveland Clinic is No. 1 in cardiology and heart surgery, and the Hospital for Special Surgery is No. 1 in orthopedics.
Top Five for Cardiology and Heart Surgery
1. Cleveland Clinic, Ohio
2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia and Cornell, New York City
5. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
Top Five for Cancer
1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City
3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
5. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, Boston
Top Five for Orthopedics
1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City
2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
4. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
5. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, New York City
The full report is available online.