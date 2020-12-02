WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The number of people struggling to pay their medical bills declined dramatically during the last decade, as the Affordable Care Act expanded health insurance coverage and financial protection for the sick.

The percentage of families who had problems paying medical expenses in the previous year declined from about 20% in 2011 to 14% in 2018, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

Households not struggling to pay doctor bills very likely enjoy a more solid financial footing overall, said senior researcher Robin Cohen, a health statistician for the NCHS.

"Other studies have shown that problems paying medical bills can lead to financial consequences, such as having problems paying for food, clothing and shelter, or filing for bankruptcy," Cohen explained. "Significant expenses for one family member may adversely impact the whole family."

Health policy experts noted that the ability of people to keep up with medical bills improved during the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA, or Obamacare).

Cheryl Fish-Parcham, director of access initiatives for Families USA, a health care consumer advocacy group, said that "uninsured rates declined, and people received coverage that did not exclude their preexisting conditions and that covered a comprehensive set of services. Better coverage certainly helps people pay their medical bills."

It's possible that undermining the ACA could reverse this trend and cause more financial turmoil down the road, said Jack Hoadley, an analyst and political scientist with Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, in Washington, D.C.

Medical debt has become an election-year issue, with one county in rural Kansas choosing to jail people over their unpaid medical bills.

The Trump administration has supported lawsuits attacking the ACA, and continues to back a full repeal of the landmark health care reform law.

"Certainly if there were substantial cutbacks in the coverage provided under the Affordable Care Act or if the lawsuit in Texas were to overturn all or parts of the ACA, we could see a reversal in all of these trends," Hoadley said.