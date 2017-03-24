Closer Look: Trump, Biden Plans on Health Care

Sept. 29, 2020 -- With COVID-19 making health and health care top-tier issues in voters’ minds, policy experts expect the issue to spark fireworks during tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

One flashpoint likely to dominate the event: Trump’s response to COVID-19.

While the disease is the only health care issue on the agenda for tonight’s debate, there are two more debates before the Nov. 3 election. And with more than a month to go, health care issues are sure to get plenty of attention by both sides.

Beyond the pandemic, the candidates are likely to try to convince Americans they are better able to address health policy issues related to the coronavirus, the Affordable Care Act, protections for people with pre-existing conditions, drug pricing, reproductive rights, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Sabrina Corlette, JD, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, thinks the topic of health care will be a high priority for voters.

“We saw from the 2018 midterm elections that health care was front of mind for many voters,” she says. “And when you add the pandemic into the mix, it only elevates it as one of those kitchen table issues that have a real salience for people.”

Tricia Neuman, ScD, a health policy analyst at the Kaiser Family Foundation, believes the coronavirus will continue to be the primary focus through the election and beyond. But heading into 2021, she predicts the attention will expand to more conventional health policy issues -- such as drug costs, insurance coverage, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“Voters are clearly more focused on the health and economic consequences of the pandemic than they are on what might be described as traditional health care issues, like drug pricing or the future of Medicare,” she says.

“With [more than] 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19 so far, and the harsh economic consequences of the pandemic that are taking a toll on so many Americans, the shift in voter interest at this time is not all that surprising.

“[But] prescription drug prices and surprise medical bills are pocketbook issues, and are likely to be back on the agenda for the next president and Congress,” Neuman says.

Here’s a rundown on where Trump and Biden stand on major health care policy issues ahead of tonight’s debate