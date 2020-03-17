Trump, Biden Face Off in Chaotic First Debate

Sept. 30, 2020 -- President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took the stage in Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday night in the first of three debates, talking over each other and the moderator on topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act, the coronavirus pandemic, and climate change, to racism and social unrest.

The debate was held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. The audience was limited to fewer than 100 people, and all were tested for the coronavirus. The president's family and supporters appeared largely not to wear masks during the debate but did take their seats wearing them. Biden's wife, Jill, wore a mask while seated in the audience.

Fox News’s Chris Wallace, who served as moderator, began by asking both candidates about Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. The president and GOP-led Senate is pushing for Barrett to be seated before the Nov. 3 election. She'd potentially be able to take part in the oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act scheduled for Nov. 10, and there was brief discussion about her potential impact on any vote involving Roe vs. Wade, but the debate never came back to the issue of abortion.

The Trump administration is supporting the lawsuit filed to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which is also called Obamacare, by 18 Republican-led states.

"He's in court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act," said Biden, adding that if overturned, about 20 million people would lose their insurance. He said that Barrett has expressed the view that the act is unconstitutional.

After Barrett's nomination, The New York Times reported that if Obamacare is struck down, 21 million Americans may lose insurance, either Medicaid coverage or a policy bought on a health insurance Exchange, which is also known as a Marketplace.

"The bigger problem that you have is that you're going to extinguish 180 million people with their private health care that they're very happy with," said Trump, apparently alluding to the Medicare for All program proposed by previous Democratic presidential candidates, but that Biden and the Democratic Party have not endorsed.