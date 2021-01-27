U.S. Drug Prices Much Higher Than in Other Nations

Jan. 29, 2021 -- Prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 250% times higher overall than those in 32 other countries, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation.

The gap between prices was even higher for brand-name drugs, with U.S. prices 3.44 times more than those in the other countries. Meanwhile, prices for generic drugs are slightly lower in the U.S. than in most other countries. Unbranded generic drugs account for 84% of drugs sold in the U.S. by volume, the researchers found, but only 12% of U.S. spending.

“The vast majority of prescription drugs [in the U.S.] are for generic, and there, the U.S. does pretty well,” says Andrew Mulcahy, PhD, a senior policy researcher at RAND and the lead author of the report. “But for brand-name drugs, we pay much higher.”

'This RAND study confirms that U.S. drug prices were 256% of drug prices in other countries, while brand name drugs were 344% of prices in other countries.'

RAND is a nonprofit research organization. The research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal of the research, Mulcahy says, was “to understand in a very broad way how prices stacked up among these countries.”

In a statement, PhRMA, an industry group, says the U.S. system relies on a competitive market to control costs, and that system is working.