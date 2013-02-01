Choosing Generic Rx Drugs Could Save Medicare Billions

By Robert Preidt

WEDNESDAY, March 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Wider use of prescription generic drugs could save Medicare nearly $2 billion a year, researchers say.

The new analysis of Medicare Part D prescription drug claims for 2017 used a random 20% of beneficiaries, 224 drugs with one or more generic substitutes and at least 1,000 claims.

Medicare Part D accounts for roughly one-third of all prescription drug spending in the United States.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have laws promoting generic drug dispensing.

But in 2017, prescribing clinicians and patients in the Medicare Part D program collectively requested brand-name drugs over generics 30% of the time when a brand-name drug was dispensed, according to the study.

Of 169 million filled prescriptions analyzed, 8.5 million involved brand-name drugs when generics were available.

Of these, the prescriber requested a brand-name drug over a generic version 17% of the time (1.4 million claims), and patients did so 13.5% of the time (1.1 million claims).