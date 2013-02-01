Many Pre-Surgery Tests Are Useless, So Why Are They Still Done?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients facing relatively simple outpatient surgeries are nonetheless being told to undergo a number of preoperative tests that just aren't necessary, a new study reports.

More than half of a group of patients facing low-risk outpatient surgery received one or more tests -- blood work, urinalysis, an electrocardiogram (EKG), a chest X-ray -- prior to their operation.

One-third of patients underwent at least two tests, and roughly 1 in 7 patients had three or more tests before their simple surgery, said lead researcher Dr. Nicholas Berlin, a surgeon and health policy expert at the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

These tests are still being requested even though "we've known for almost a decade that there's pretty broad consensus that preoperative testing before low-risk surgery provides no benefit to patients," Berlin said. "We have no reason to believe that's improving patient outcomes. It's just unnecessary waste in our health care system."