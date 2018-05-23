United Wants to Charge You for ER Visits It Disagrees With

June 17, 2021 -- Responding to pressure from doctor and hospital associations, United Healthcare has postponed the start of its controversial emergency room visit review policy, which was scheduled to go into effect in 35 states on July 1.

Nevertheless, the nation’s largest health insurer says it still plans to stop paying for ER visits it decides are unnecessary.

“Based on feedback from our provider partners, we have decided to delay the implementation of our emergency department program until at least the end of the national public health emergency period,” United spokeswoman Tracy Lempner said in a statement to WebMD. “We will use this time to continue to educate consumers, customers and providers on the new program and help ensure that people visit an appropriate site of service for non-emergency care needs.”

If United healthcare wants to cut down on the exorbitant costs of emergency room visits, maybe they should consider actually paying for primary care to prevent said visits in the first place. — Hi_I’mMatt_PA-C💉 (@Mcgrathew33) June 11, 2021

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the second largest health insurer, launched a similar program in 2017 in five states. Anthem is now defending this “avoidable ER” policy in a federal lawsuit brought by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the Medical Association of Georgia. If Anthem wins that case, “they know that they can do it across the country,” says Ryan Stanton, MD, a member of the ACEP board and an emergency doctor in Lexington, KY.

So, despite the temporary victory for opponents of United’s new policy, millions of insured Americans may eventually face a new reality every time they go to the emergency room: If their health plan later decides they didn’t need to visit the ER, they’ll be on the hook for the entire cost of the visit.

“UnitedHealthcare is expecting patients to self-diagnose a potential medical emergency before seeing a physician, and then punishing them financially if they are incorrect,” ACEP President Mark Rosenberg, DO, said in a press release.

ACEP is not alone in its opposition to United’s move. A June 16 letter from 32 health care associations to United CEO Brian Thompson demanded that the insurer permanently rescind its new policy. Among the signers were specialty societies, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, America’s Essential Hospitals, the Federation of American Hospitals, the California Medical Association, the Pennsylvania Medical Society, and the Texas Medical Association.