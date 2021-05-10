Telehealth May be Convenient, But Costs Can Sneak Up on You

Oct. 5, 2021 -- Dave Heal had the best of intentions last year when he began the process to donate a kidney. Unfortunately, during the final testing to ensure the 39-year old was a good candidate, imaging revealed a nodule on his lung. The Colorado-based software professional went from potential donor to potential patient.

As doctors put Heal through a battery of tests to determine what the nodule was, results came up inconclusive.

“They recommended that I get a CT scan every 6 to 12 months to monitor the nodule,” he says, “but they didn’t expect that it would grow.”

Receiving a surprise $340 bill for my 5 minute “you have covid....I think...we’re not going to test you” telehealth call pic.twitter.com/2fFqbdxfOE — lobotomia thermopolis (@CaseyPostingLs) May 24, 2020

Following the recommended protocol, Heal had his first CT scan at 6 months and was told no follow-up was necessary if all remained the same with the nodule.

“I did receive a phone call and then was encouraged to migrate to the telehealth platform,” he explains. “I then received an unexpected bill of $80, and my insurance company was billed $300 for the appointment. I felt this was unnecessary and a revenue-generating scam more than anything.”

Should Heal have been charged for an appointment to discuss his CT results? In a traditional follow-up scenario with a doctor, he might not have been. But with the growth in telehealth -- fueled by the pandemic -- the health care system is still figuring things out.

Telehealth on the scale it has reached today -- analyst firm McKinsey pegs telehealth uptake at 38 times pre-pandemic levels -- is unchartered territory. Learning to navigate it, and the costs associated with it, can be a big undertaking. But as with most things related to health care, it pays to be your own advocate when it comes to telehealth charges.