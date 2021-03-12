Dec. 3, 2021 -- As Senate Democrats debate the Build Back Better Act, which includes measures that would lower prescription drug costs for consumers, a new Urban Institute study finds that 12.8 million adults delayed getting or didn’t get needed prescription drugs because of cost.

The people who deferred or went without these prescription drugs included 2.3 million elderly Medicare beneficiaries, 3.8 million nonelderly adults with private insurance, 1.1 million Medicaid recipients, and 4.1 million adults who were uninsured at any point in the prior year.

The nationally representative data came from 2018-2019, before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Urban Institute’s researchers used information from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey done by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

According to the study, around 1 in 10 adults uninsured all year (9.5%) or part of the year (11.6%) had unmet prescription drug needs, compared with 4.9% of Medicare enrolees, 3% of nonelderly privately insured adults, and 5.6% of nonelderly adults with Medicaid.