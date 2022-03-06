June 3, 2022 – Nearly 7 out of 10 Americans have put off a doctor’s appointment or medical procedure because of the cost, according to a recent WebMD survey.

The results showed that 69% of the 701 respondents had cost issues, with age and gender representing important factors in the decision to delay medical care.

Those under the age of 45 years were much more likely to put off an appointment or procedure than were those 45 and older (77% vs. 58%), and women were more likely than men (73% vs. 64%), based on data from the survey, which took place from May 18 to May 23.

Despite those payment issues, just under half (48%) of the respondents said that they had ever compared the price of a doctor or procedure to find a more affordable option. Again, there was a significant difference by age – 55% for those under age 45, and 40% for those 45 and older – but not by gender.