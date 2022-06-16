Upended: How Medical Debt Changed Their Lives

By Noam N. Levey and Aneri Pattani

Some lost their homes. Some emptied their retirement accounts. Some struggled to feed and clothe their families. Medical debt now touches more than 100 million people in America, as the U.S. health care system pushes patients into debt on a mass scale. Debtors are from all walks of life and all corners of the country. Here are their stories ― how they got into debt, what they’ve given up for it, and how they’re living with the burden.

Double shifts, credit card debt, and family loans when twins were born early

By Noam N. Levey, KHN

Allyson Ward, 43, Chicago

Approximate Medical Debt: $80,000

Medical Issue: Childbirth

What Happened: There were times after her sons were born 10 years ago when Allyson Ward wondered whether she and her family would lose their home.

On some days, she would tick through a list of friends and family, considering who could take them in. “We had a plan that we were not going to be homeless,” Ward recalled.